Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases Shares of 10,512 Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,029,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,116,924,000 after purchasing an additional 415,924 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,229,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,075,972,000 after purchasing an additional 234,704 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,961,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,802,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,522,000 after purchasing an additional 176,417 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,487,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,508,000 after purchasing an additional 657,978 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on FBHS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.06.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $102.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.03 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.82%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $140,562.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $1,964,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,909,854 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.