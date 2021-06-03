Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Holdings Boosted by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 481,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,175 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.96% of Masonite International worth $55,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Masonite International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,849,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,090,000 after purchasing an additional 20,124 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,333,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,643,000 after acquiring an additional 434,950 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,624,000 after acquiring an additional 107,863 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 4th quarter valued at $39,869,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,533,000 after acquiring an additional 22,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

DOOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Masonite International in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Masonite International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.14.

Masonite International stock opened at $119.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.74. Masonite International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.98 and a fifty-two week high of $132.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.89.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $646.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.32 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total transaction of $292,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,028.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John H. Chuang acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.66 per share, with a total value of $1,246,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

