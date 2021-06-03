MASQ Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $3.59 million and approximately $179,558.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MASQ has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000500 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MASQ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00068735 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.35 or 0.00327371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00231532 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.87 or 0.01186350 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,620.56 or 1.00066304 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00033684 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ was first traded on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,585,406 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MASQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MASQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.