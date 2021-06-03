Master Contract Token (MCT) Price Down 6.6% This Week

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $138,566.62 and approximately $81,730.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,735.43 or 0.07240947 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.64 or 0.00176413 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 53.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

