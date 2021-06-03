Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 5.3% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $26,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 240.0% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard stock opened at $366.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $371.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.00.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

