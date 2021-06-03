Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Ayrshire Capital Management LLC

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 4.1% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.00.

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $366.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $371.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $363.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

