Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock Position Lifted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $5,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group stock opened at $139.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.69. The company has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.19, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTCH. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.15.

In other Match Group news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.