Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $902.05 Million

Brokerages forecast that Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) will report $902.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $913.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $886.70 million. Mattel posted sales of $732.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full year sales of $4.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. Mattel had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 89.94%. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mattel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $21.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.93. Mattel has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $23.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,368,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,971 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,009,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,116,000 after acquiring an additional 63,021 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Mattel in the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Mattel in the 1st quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Mattel in the 1st quarter worth $722,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

