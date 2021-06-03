Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Price Target Raised to C$9.25

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Pi Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 60.59% from the stock’s previous close.

MMX has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Maverix Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.20.

Shares of CVE:MMX traded up C$0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.76. The stock had a trading volume of 110,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,566. The stock has a market cap of C$621.78 million and a P/E ratio of 230.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. Maverix Metals has a 1 year low of C$3.26 and a 1 year high of C$5.82.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

