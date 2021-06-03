Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) Price Target Raised to C$9.25 at Pi Financial

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) had its target price upped by research analysts at Pi Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Pi Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Maverix Metals in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Maverix Metals in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.40.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Maverix Metals stock traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$6.93. The company had a trading volume of 33,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a current ratio of 11.30. Maverix Metals has a 1 year low of C$5.31 and a 1 year high of C$7.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.03. The stock has a market cap of C$978.63 million and a PE ratio of 22.07.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$16.57 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maverix Metals will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.