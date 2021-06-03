Maxcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $403,833.74 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $403,833.74 and approximately $270.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,647.59 or 0.99936081 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00042723 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00012174 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.62 or 0.01139369 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $205.96 or 0.00532566 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $157.02 or 0.00406022 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007217 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00088094 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004137 BTC.

About Maxcoin

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

