McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,208 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 162 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $232.12. 45,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,013,340. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.64. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.88 and a fifty-two week high of $238.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.80.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

