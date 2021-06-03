McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Thomas L. Rodgers Sells 145 Shares

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $27,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MCK opened at $191.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.89. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $139.76 and a 52 week high of $204.66. The company has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

MCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.18.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in McKesson by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 20,186 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in McKesson by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.