Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,860 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in Intel by 3.2% during the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. ACG Wealth lifted its position in Intel by 0.3% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 0.9% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.31. The stock had a trading volume of 835,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,024,438. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.06. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $227.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.