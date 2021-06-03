Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Has $14.60 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2,947.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,635 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for 3.6% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $14,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.52. The company had a trading volume of 40,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,617,026. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.73. The company has a market cap of $75.69 billion, a PE ratio of 89.02, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.55.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

