Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,037 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,135 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $2,373,000,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,041,296,000 after buying an additional 7,032,460 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,757,293,000 after buying an additional 6,619,930 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $241,988,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 55,390.7% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,470,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $195,823,000 after buying an additional 3,464,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,348 shares of company stock worth $4,789,475. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.21. The company had a trading volume of 262,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,216,564. The stock has a market cap of $236.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.22%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.46.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.