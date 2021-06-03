Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.47 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,646 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.32.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $1.82 on Thursday, hitting $226.27. 34,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,830,936. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $161.41 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.29. The company has a market capitalization of $150.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

