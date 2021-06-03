Mears Group (LON:MER) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mears Group plc (LON:MER) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 192.50 ($2.52). Mears Group shares last traded at GBX 185.50 ($2.42), with a volume of 108,760 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Mears Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Mears Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 192.29. The company has a market capitalization of £205.60 million and a PE ratio of 4.60.

Mears Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities and registered social landlords, including responsive repairs; gas services and repair solutions; maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings; grounds maintenance services; and asset management services.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Mears Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mears Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.