Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,135 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 0.8% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $247.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.47. The company has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $182.01 and a 12 month high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. Citigroup began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.70.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

