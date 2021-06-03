MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Shares Gap Down to $44.28

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.28, but opened at $42.64. MediaAlpha shares last traded at $42.70, with a volume of 2,311 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MediaAlpha currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a PE ratio of -291.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.50.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Lance Martinez sold 26,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $1,175,201.56. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,727.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert Perine sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total value of $153,422.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,627.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,825,084 shares of company stock worth $128,316,522 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in MediaAlpha by 339.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in MediaAlpha by 18.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in MediaAlpha by 24.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

About MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

