Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Increased by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,885 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up 2.4% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $25,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $1.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.30. The stock had a trading volume of 71,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,674,671. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $87.68 and a 52 week high of $132.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.18.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDT. Cowen boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

