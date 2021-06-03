Megacoin (MEC) Price Down 7.2% Over Last 7 Days

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $399,093.36 and approximately $23.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $192.10 or 0.00494350 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00007403 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00011485 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000228 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003798 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,516,905 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

