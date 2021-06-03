Meme Market Cap Reaches $15.28 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 3rd. In the last seven days, Meme has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One Meme coin can currently be bought for approximately $545.69 or 0.01407928 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meme has a market capitalization of $15.28 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Meme alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.73 or 0.00533379 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004405 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00022372 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002628 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.