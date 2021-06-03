Memetic / PepeCoin Market Cap Reaches $1.89 Million (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 3rd. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 27.4% against the U.S. dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $1.89 million and $11,013.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0634 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $205.96 or 0.00532566 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004365 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00022292 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $540.18 or 0.01396810 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000121 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

