Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target Lowered to $99.00 at SVB Leerink

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $102.00 to $99.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.49% from the stock’s current price.

MRK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.13.

NYSE:MRK opened at $75.87 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17,936.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,150,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 52,855,811 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 184,252.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,985,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,600,000 after purchasing an additional 38,963,892 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,166,688,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6,517.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,307,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,169,000 after buying an additional 23,940,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 178.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,984,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,928,000 after buying an additional 21,127,887 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

