Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.7% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. IMS Capital Management raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank Trust grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRK. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.13.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $2.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.58. 338,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,758,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.24. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

