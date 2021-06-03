Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $102.00 to $99.00. The stock had previously closed at $75.87, but opened at $72.67. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. shares last traded at $73.17, with a volume of 96,198 shares.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.13.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $247,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $432,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,175.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 240,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,662,000 after purchasing an additional 50,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.24.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

