Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Boosted by Game Creek Capital LP

Game Creek Capital LP lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 112.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,750 shares during the quarter. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.13.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,758,400. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.24. The company has a market capitalization of $186.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 43.77%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

