Merculet One Day Volume Reaches $88,301.00 (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Merculet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Merculet has a total market cap of $4.12 million and approximately $88,301.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Merculet has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00069740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.74 or 0.00318017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.87 or 0.00238671 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.12 or 0.01203070 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003633 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,893.58 or 0.99956328 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00034110 BTC.

Merculet Coin Profile

Merculet launched on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,330,850,622 coins. Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

