Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Shares Gap Up to $34.99

Shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.99, but opened at $36.00. Meredith shares last traded at $36.84, with a volume of 1,291 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Meredith from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Benchmark raised shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Meredith from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 2.35.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. Meredith had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company had revenue of $664.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Meredith Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meredith by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Meredith by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Meredith by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meredith by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meredith by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

About Meredith (NYSE:MDP)

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

