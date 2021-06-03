Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 18.74% and a negative net margin of 596.48%.

MESO stock opened at $7.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.86. Mesoblast has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The firm has a market cap of $978.23 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Maxim Group upgraded Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mesoblast stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Mesoblast were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

