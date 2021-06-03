Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 18.74% and a negative net margin of 596.48%.
MESO stock opened at $7.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.86. Mesoblast has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The firm has a market cap of $978.23 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Maxim Group upgraded Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.
Mesoblast Company Profile
Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.
Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?
Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.