Meter Governance Market Capitalization Reaches $10.58 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 30.3% against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.56 or 0.00011656 BTC on major exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $10.58 million and $1.17 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000410 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Superior Coin (SUP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

