Method Finance Trading Down 26.6% Over Last Week (MTHD)

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Method Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0819 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Method Finance has a market cap of $3.27 million and $81,444.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Method Finance has traded down 26.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00078511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00025206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.85 or 0.01000708 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,543.78 or 0.09336034 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00052287 BTC.

Method Finance Coin Profile

Method Finance (MTHD) is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,884,611 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Buying and Selling Method Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Method Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Method Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Method Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

