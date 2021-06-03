MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in MetLife were worth $9,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,261,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,967,251,000 after buying an additional 1,052,030 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MetLife by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,543,000 after buying an additional 3,222,204 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,304,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,672,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,310,000 after buying an additional 631,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MetLife by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,120,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,399,000 after buying an additional 106,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $66.09 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $57.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.55.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MET. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.79.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

