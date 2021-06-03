Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €8.89 ($10.46).

Several research analysts have weighed in on B4B3 shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €8.10 ($9.53) price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €8.90 ($10.47) price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

B4B3 stock opened at €11.20 ($13.18) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €10.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.11. The stock has a market cap of $33.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30. Metro has a 1 year low of €8.34 ($9.81) and a 1 year high of €13.00 ($15.29).

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

