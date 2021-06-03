Metronome (MET) Hits Market Capitalization of $45.01 Million

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. Metronome has a market cap of $45.01 million and $114,352.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for $3.81 or 0.00009876 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00068735 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.35 or 0.00327371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00231532 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.87 or 0.01186350 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,620.56 or 1.00066304 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00033684 BTC.

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,093,663 coins and its circulating supply is 11,807,289 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

