M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.39

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.39 and traded as high as $7.63. M&F Bancorp shares last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 379 shares changing hands.

About M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP)

M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

