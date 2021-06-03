MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0272 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of MGF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.41. The stock had a trading volume of 65,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,688. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $4.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.37.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

