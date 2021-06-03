MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0272 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.
Shares of MGF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.41. The stock had a trading volume of 65,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,688. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $4.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.37.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile
