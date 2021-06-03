MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:CMU)

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0175 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.70. 43,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,241. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.64. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $4.82.

Get MFS High Yield Municipal Trust alerts:

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.