MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:CMU)

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0175 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.70. 43,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,241. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.64. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $4.82.
About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust
