MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:CIF)

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0193 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.
Shares of CIF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.97. 53,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,279. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $2.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.72.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile
Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.