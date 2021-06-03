MFS Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MFM)

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0255 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.19. The company had a trading volume of 46,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,696. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $7.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.97.

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

