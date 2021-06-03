MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0467 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This is an increase from MFS Special Value Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
NYSE MFV traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,759. MFS Special Value Trust has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $6.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.46.
MFS Special Value Trust Company Profile
Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Special Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Special Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.