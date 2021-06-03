Michael J. O’sullivan Sells 6,000 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $372,360.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 957,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,432,503.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $62.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $95.66 billion, a PE ratio of -98.11 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The company had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth about $4,835,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Snap by 29.4% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 11,999 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Snap by 17.7% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 200,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Snap by 361.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 239,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after buying an additional 187,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

