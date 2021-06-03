Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 146 ($1.91) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.28% from the stock’s current price.
MBH traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) on Thursday, hitting GBX 147.90 ($1.93). The company had a trading volume of 201,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,297. The firm has a market cap of £138.94 million and a P/E ratio of 30.18. Michelmersh Brick has a 12-month low of GBX 85.60 ($1.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 167 ($2.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 143.10.
About Michelmersh Brick
