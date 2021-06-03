Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 146 ($1.91) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.28% from the stock’s current price.

MBH traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) on Thursday, hitting GBX 147.90 ($1.93). The company had a trading volume of 201,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,297. The firm has a market cap of £138.94 million and a P/E ratio of 30.18. Michelmersh Brick has a 12-month low of GBX 85.60 ($1.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 167 ($2.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 143.10.

About Michelmersh Brick

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; a spectrum of bricks under the Floren.be brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; traditional hand pressed architectural terra cotta and faience, and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand; and facing bricks and special shaped bricks under the Michelmersh brand.

