Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Shares Sold by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,996 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Middlesex Water worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Middlesex Water stock opened at $85.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $87.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 0.26.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $32.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 10.99%. On average, analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSEX. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Middlesex Water Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

