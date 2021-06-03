MiL.k Market Capitalization Tops $112.94 Million (MLK)

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One MiL.k coin can currently be purchased for about $1.44 or 0.00003817 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MiL.k has a market capitalization of $112.94 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MiL.k has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00067086 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.27 or 0.00307175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00232644 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $427.91 or 0.01130460 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003597 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,791.43 or 0.99838671 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00032847 BTC.

About MiL.k

MiL.k’s launch date was February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog . The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io . MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

Buying and Selling MiL.k

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiL.k should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MiL.k using one of the exchanges listed above.

