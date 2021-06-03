Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th.

Miller Industries stock opened at $41.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.01. Miller Industries has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $47.57.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $169.91 million during the quarter.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.