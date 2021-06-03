MimbleWimbleCoin Price Down 7.4% This Week (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. In the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for $8.50 or 0.00022464 BTC on major exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $91.33 million and approximately $322,820.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $198.65 or 0.00524757 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004320 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $546.26 or 0.01443011 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000120 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000373 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,739,827 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

