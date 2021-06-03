Mina (MINA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $104.15 Million

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded up 19.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Mina has a total market cap of $701.04 million and approximately $104.15 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $4.70 or 0.00012111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00069323 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.03 or 0.00329780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.31 or 0.00237783 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.23 or 0.01190609 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003626 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00034532 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,917.37 or 1.00243840 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 149,100,221 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

