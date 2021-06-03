Minereum Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $57,606.00 (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, Minereum has traded down 47.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Minereum coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000382 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Minereum has a market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $57,606.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Minereum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00078934 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00024844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.69 or 0.00989910 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,534.05 or 0.09361802 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00052408 BTC.

Minereum Profile

Minereum is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 12,358,298 coins. Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Buying and Selling Minereum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Minereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.